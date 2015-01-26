Learn by giving feedback

Peergrade is a free online platform to facilitate peer feedback sessions with students

How it works

  • Step 1

    You create an assignment

    You create an assignment, specify your feedback criteria and open the assignment for submission.

  • Step 2

    Students submit their work

    Your students submit their work which can be anything from Word documents to Youtube videos.

  • Step 3

    Student work is distributed

    We automatically assign work between the students, ensuring that everyone will get feedback.

  • Step 4

    Students give feedback

    The students give feedback to the work assigned to them using the feedback criteria.

  • Step 5

    Students receive feedback

    When the peer feedback process is over, the students receive all the feedback given to their work.

  • Step 6

    You get the complete overview

    As a teacher you get the complete overview of the quality of assignments and what feedback was given.

The fastest and easiest way to use Peergrade. No setup required, and no student logins.

More feedback for your students

Using peer feedback your students get much more feedback than a single teacher could ever hope to deliver.

Used by thousands of school and universities

Get Data-driven Insights Into Student Performance

Discover what is working well and what could be improved in your course. See which students need extra focus, and where things can be improved.

  • Willard Volding

    English Teacher

    Strake Jesuit College

    Peergrade is the best thing to happen to writing in a long, long time. With a well-designed rubric, I can teach students to become editors themselves.

  • Chris Cole

    Educational Technology Coordinator

    Strake Jesuit College

    Teaches Theology

    I know that was an effective way to use Peergrade because the next day we came in and I had a group of questions and kids were participating like they have never done before.

  • Morten Taboe Nybor

    Assistant Professor

    University of Copenhagen

    Course with 236 students

    The students receive more and better feedback on their assignments. Additionally, they can learn a lot from reading and providing feedback on others' assignments, and it becomes easier to self-assess how to improve the quality of their own assignments.

  • Amber Walraven

    Assistant Professor

    Radboud Graduate School of Education

    Course on Teacher Training

    It is a good way for students to become familiar with the criteria, providing feedback sharpens their thinking, it's useful for both receivers and givers of feedback and it's good for learning together. And, it also saves me time!

  • Jennifer Boyle

    Teacher

    Denver Center for International Studies

    Teaches Social Studies

    I feel like I can give good feedback, but I often find that students can give each other even more targeted and better feedback because they’re in the middle of this process as well.

Built on academic research

Peergrade is not just a tool that can provide you with insights into your students' performance and save you time. It also creates a much better learning experience for your students. Don't believe us? There's a bunch of studies that actually proves that it can increase learning up to 30%!

