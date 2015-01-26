Learn by giving feedback
How it works
Step 1
You create an assignment
You create an assignment, specify your feedback criteria and open the assignment for submission.
Step 2
Students submit their work
Your students submit their work which can be anything from Word documents to Youtube videos.
Step 3
Student work is distributed
We automatically assign work between the students, ensuring that everyone will get feedback.
Step 4
Students give feedback
The students give feedback to the work assigned to them using the feedback criteria.
Step 5
Students receive feedback
When the peer feedback process is over, the students receive all the feedback given to their work.
Step 6
You get the complete overview
As a teacher you get the complete overview of the quality of assignments and what feedback was given.
More feedback for your students
Using peer feedback your students get much more feedback than a single teacher could ever hope to deliver.
Get Data-driven Insights Into Student Performance
Get Data-driven Insights Into Student Performance
Discover what is working well and what could be improved in your course. See which students need extra focus, and where things can be improved.
Willard Volding
English Teacher
Strake Jesuit College
Peergrade is the best thing to happen to writing in a long, long time. With a well-designed rubric, I can teach students to become editors themselves.
Chris Cole
Educational Technology Coordinator
Strake Jesuit College
Teaches Theology
I know that was an effective way to use Peergrade because the next day we came in and I had a group of questions and kids were participating like they have never done before.
Morten Taboe Nybor
Assistant Professor
University of Copenhagen
Course with 236 students
The students receive more and better feedback on their assignments. Additionally, they can learn a lot from reading and providing feedback on others' assignments, and it becomes easier to self-assess how to improve the quality of their own assignments.
Amber Walraven
Assistant Professor
Radboud Graduate School of Education
Course on Teacher Training
It is a good way for students to become familiar with the criteria, providing feedback sharpens their thinking, it's useful for both receivers and givers of feedback and it's good for learning together. And, it also saves me time!
Jennifer Boyle
Teacher
Denver Center for International Studies
Teaches Social Studies
I feel like I can give good feedback, but I often find that students can give each other even more targeted and better feedback because they're in the middle of this process as well.
Built on academic research
Peergrade is not just a tool that can provide you with insights into your students' performance and save you time. It also creates a much better learning experience for your students. Don't believe us? There's a bunch of studies that actually proves that it can increase learning up to 30%!